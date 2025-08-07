Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,419,037,000 after acquiring an additional 437,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after acquiring an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.42, for a total transaction of $567,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,718,751.82. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,691 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $248.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.68. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

