UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE UNH opened at $245.59 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average of $410.54. The company has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley purchased 86,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

