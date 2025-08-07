Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $5,886,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $387.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.90.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.