Hemington Wealth Management Purchases 359 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 217.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,863,000 after buying an additional 518,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after acquiring an additional 511,554 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,043,000 after purchasing an additional 219,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,218,000 after purchasing an additional 212,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research downgraded FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

