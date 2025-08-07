1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,237 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 0.9% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,380,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,530,000 after purchasing an additional 436,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Crown Castle by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,442,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $105.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

