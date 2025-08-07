Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,820,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,271,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,169,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Cummins stock opened at $381.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.30 and its 200 day moving average is $331.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

