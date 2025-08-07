AXS Investments LLC Sells 159 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119,977 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 52,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5%

WFC opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $252.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

