WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at $307,470.60. The trade was a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $179.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a market cap of $423.70 billion, a PE ratio of 598.49, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $180.58.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

