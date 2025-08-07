Hemington Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,837,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $225.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average of $189.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

