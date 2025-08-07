WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,277 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

