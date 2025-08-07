Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Cut by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $434.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.10 and its 200-day moving average is $459.64. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.