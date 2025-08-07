General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $49.31 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

