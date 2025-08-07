Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 19,185 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.