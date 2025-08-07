Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 5,836 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

