Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $64.79 on Thursday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 236.84%.

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.