Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

