Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 66,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5%

AMT stock opened at $208.97 on Thursday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

