Waycross Partners LLC Has $32.63 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,894 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.7% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 887.8% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 285,425 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5%

WFC stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $84.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

