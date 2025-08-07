Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lifted by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

