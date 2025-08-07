Potentia Wealth Sells 168 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Potentia Wealth decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Potentia Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Potentia Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,863 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,999,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,714,000 after buying an additional 1,291,590 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,479,000 after buying an additional 1,191,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,793,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,530,000 after purchasing an additional 653,235 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $100.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.