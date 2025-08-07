1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $310.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $220.35 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

