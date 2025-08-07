Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6%

ENB stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.6839 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 133.99%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

