Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 129,371 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,371 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

