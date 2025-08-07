Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAT. Melius upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

CAT stock opened at $428.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

