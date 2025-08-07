Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.89% of Exelon worth $879,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,805,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,602,000 after acquiring an additional 76,592 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $7,735,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.