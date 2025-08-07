Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $20.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.4% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $20,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,942,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.