Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,642 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.