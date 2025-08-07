Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,668.20. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $264.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.17 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

