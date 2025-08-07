R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 1.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

