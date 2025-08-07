Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Potentia Wealth bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 157,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day moving average is $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.81.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

