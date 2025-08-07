Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $55,377,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $220.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.89.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

