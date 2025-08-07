Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 80,691 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 252,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 46,964 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of DFSD stock opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.21.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

