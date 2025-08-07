Northern Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,040 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $581.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.59 and a 200 day moving average of $539.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

