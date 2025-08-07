Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,675,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 762,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 604,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,676,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 545,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

