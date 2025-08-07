Arjuna Capital Purchases New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,429,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,042,000 after buying an additional 586,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,147,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,098,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $773.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $825.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $850.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.