Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 146,841 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,841 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,514,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $17,699,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 36,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 282,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $471.48 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.54 and a 200 day moving average of $458.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.