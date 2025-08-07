Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

ASML stock opened at $690.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $759.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $725.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $945.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

