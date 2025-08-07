Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,850,871 Shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,753,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,628,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 275,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 128,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

In other news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

