The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,960,105 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $847,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $132.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

