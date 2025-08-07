Geometric Wealth Advisors Makes New $247,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,767 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $510,952,000 after purchasing an additional 981,955 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,303 shares of company stock valued at $82,480,056 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $256.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

