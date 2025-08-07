Analysts Set Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) Price Target at $64.58

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.5750.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Canada raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Newmont Stock Up 1.1%

NEM stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Newmont has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $68.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,231 shares of company stock worth $896,091 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Newmont by 125.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

