Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $231.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.35.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

