Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.8% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 42,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $3,833,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $474.06 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

