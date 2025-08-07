ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $8.44 Million Investment in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,021,000 after purchasing an additional 519,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,578,000 after buying an additional 352,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 735,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $128.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average is $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

