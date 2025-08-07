ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Invests $7.20 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 47,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $194,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,518,000 after buying an additional 1,030,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Insider Activity

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $168.96 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

