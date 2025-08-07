Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 119 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

