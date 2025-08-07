Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,393,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $185.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.97.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

