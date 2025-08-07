Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 90,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,912,000 after purchasing an additional 579,653 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $134.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

