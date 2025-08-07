Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.9%

TGT opened at $105.44 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.71.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.