Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $111.50 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,756,430 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. NIKE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

